Corporate Hands | ARC Manufacturing builds a way for school

Principal of Dupont Primary & Infant School, Andrew Rowe (left), beams with joy as he receives a much-needed donation of building materials from ARC Manufacturing Limited’s Managing Director, Deanall Barnes. The donation included an assortment of nails, lumber, plywood, and other building materials that will be used to construct an isolation room, where students who display signs of flu-like symptoms can be properly assessed. The Olympic Way institution can now resume face-to-face classes for its students in the preparation of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP).