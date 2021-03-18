Corporate Hands | Sagicor presents gift certificates to students

Sagicor Investments adviser Tashana Lewis presents a Sagicor Sigma Global Funds gift certificate to Dejanae Green, president of the Student Council at St Catherine High School, during a ‘Girl Power’ session on International Women’s Day with nine female students chosen from grades seven to 13. Each student received Sagicor Sigma Global Funds gift certificates valued at $10,000 each to open an investment account. Lewis gave the young ladies a ‘financial pep-talk’ about the importance of investments and the benefits of starting to invest at a early age.