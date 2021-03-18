Corporate Hands | VM Foundation gives to school food drive

Regina Owen (second left), programme administrator, VM Foundation, and Tamara McDermott (second right), VM Foundation volunteer and procurement officer, Victoria Mutual (VM) Group, are joined by Susanna Ainsworth (left), principal of the St Jude’s Primary School in Kingston, and Desmarie Braham-Martin, PTA president, as they display certificates of appreciation for the donation of food items and toiletries valued at $100,000 towards the school’s food drive. The drive was done to provide meal packages for students in distance learning, who would have received meals as part of the school’s breakfast programme during face-to-face learning.