International recording artiste Warrior King (left) and Brand Manager for BOOM Energy Drink (right) volunteer their support during a Food For The Poor’s (FFTP) Women’s Month initiative, part of FFTP’s COVID-19 ‘Tan Ah Yuh Yard’ campaign. They joined forces last Thursday in Thornton, St Elizabeth, to build a two-bedroom home, with a loft, for 63-year-old retired farmer Julia Brown and her family.