Earth Today | Adapation Fund extends climate help in developing world

THE ADAPTATION Fund expanded access to climate finance among especially vulnerable countries to climate change and its growing community of national implementing entities (NIEs), with the board’s accreditation of the Mennonite Social Action Commission (CASM) in Honduras last month.

The Adaptation Fund Board approved the accreditation through a virtual intersessional decision. Honduras marks the 33rd country whose NIE has gained accreditation through the fund’s pioneering Direct Access modality, which builds country ownership in adaptation by empowering countries to directly access funding and identify, develop and implement their own projects. The fund additionally has 21 multilateral and regional implementing entities, for a total of 54 implementing entities that are carrying out 115 concrete projects on the ground in more than 100 developing countries.

CASM, known as Comisión Acción Social Menonita in Spanish, is an apolitical ecumenical non-profit civic organisation established by the Evangelical Mennonite Church of Honduras. It helps to strengthen democratisation, local and regional development, citizen participation of civil society, and establish respectful dialogue with local governments, with a focus on human development in the poorest families and communities of Honduras. It further seeks to promote comprehensive development programmes for the country’s vulnerable rural communities that have had their living conditions affected by climate change.

At the global level, CASM is a member of the ACT Alliance, a coalition of 150 churches and organisations working together in over 125 countries to create positive and sustainable change in the lives of poor and marginalised people – regardless of religion, politics, gender, sexual orientation, race or nationality – in keeping with the highest international codes and standards.

WORKING ON ADAPTATION

“The accreditation of CASM represents a broadening of organisations that have joined the Adaptation Fund’s community of partners working on adaptation. Of the 33 NIEs accredited to date, many include development agencies and banks, foundations and government environmental ministries, but also some humanitarian-oriented NGOs and civic organisations. Each NIE is nominated and endorsed by its respective government through a national designated authority prior to applying for accreditation,” said a release from the fund.

The accreditation of CASM in Honduras was further made under the fund’s groundbreaking streamlined accreditation process for smaller entities that may not otherwise have access to climate finance, including those from small island developing states and other small countries.

The process upholds the fund’s strong accreditation and fiduciary standards while making it simplified and individualised to entities’ capabilities. CASM is the 5th NIE to undergo this streamlined process, joining NIEs in Tuvalu, Cook Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and Armenia.

Direct Access also serves to build NIE and country capacity to effectively respond to the challenges of climate change going forward, and develop country-led projects in the most vulnerable communities.

To date, the Adaptation Fund has funded two projects in Honduras carried out by UNDP and the Honduran government that have showed tangible results in managing water resources, sustainable agriculture, and ecosystem-based adaptation that includes reforestation components.