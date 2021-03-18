Four more COVID-19 deaths, 638 new cases

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded three additional COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 511.

The deceased are:

* A 52-year-old woman from St James.

* A 74-year-old man from St Elizabeth.

* A 68-year-old female from St Elizabeth.

* A 95-year-old woman from St Elizabeth.

One other death is being probed, pushing that figure to 58.

Meanwhile, there were 638 new cases with ages ranging from six months to 96 years, pushing the total to 33,366 with 17,004 being active.

Of the new cases, 357 are men and 281 are women.

In the meantime, there were 142 more recoveries, increasing the total to 15,615.

Some 398 persons are in hospital with 28 being moderately ill and 34 critically ill.

Three persons are in government quarantine, while 22,533 are at home.

