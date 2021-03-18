Gas prices up $2.94, diesel up $0.38

Gas prices have gone up by $2.94 effective today.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is being sold for $138.50 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 is going for $141.33.

Automotive diesel oil has gone up by $0.38 per litre to sell for $130.56.

Ultra low sulphur diesel is being sold for 134.96 following an increase of $0.56.

The price of Kerosene has moved up by $0.30 to sell for $104.84.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas has been reduced by $3.00 to sell for $55.98, while butane has moved down by $2.19 to sell for $56.56 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

