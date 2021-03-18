Guns seized, men arrested in Clarendon
Published:Thursday | March 18, 2021 | 2:13 PM
The Clarendon Police are reporting the seizure of two illegal firearms with several rounds of ammunition.
They say a motor vehicle has also been seized in the operation in Woodside.
Three men have been arrested.
