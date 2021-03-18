JLP Portland councillor Derron Wood dies following COVID hospitalisation

The ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has been plunged into mourning as another councillor, Derron Wood of the Fairy Hill division in Portland Eastern, today died from complications brought on by COVID-19.

Wood reportedly passed away at the University Hospital of the West Indies this morning, after being admitted there yesterday evening.

Wood was first rushed to the Port Antonio Hospital on Wednesday afternoon after falling ill and was later transferred to the University Hospital.

Wood reportedly received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine last week, just days before testing positive for COVID-19.

“His passing comes as shock to just about everyone,” said Paul Thompson, Mayor of Port Antonio and a close friend of the deceased.

“I am quite aware that he wasn’t well over the last few days, but to have died suddenly like this is quite unexpected. He was a hardworking councillor who got along very well with the people of his division. It is rather unfortunate and I only hope that he took the time to make peace with his maker,” Thompson added.

Last October, councillor for the Fellowship division Irvin Brown died at the University Hospital from COVID-19 complications.

Wood first won a seat on a JLP ticket during the 2003 local government elections.

He lost the 2016 parliamentary elections to former Peoples National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament, the later Dr Linvale Bloomfield.

- Gareth Davis Snr

