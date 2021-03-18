MoBay men found murdered in car abandoned in St Andrew

The police are now probing the murder of two men in the St Andrew Central division.

The bodies of the men with bullets wounds were found in a Toyota motor car on Mapleleaf Avenue in St Andrew around 3.30 p.m Thursday.

One of the bodies was in the trunk of the car and the other in the back passenger seat.

Residents called the police after seeing the car abandoned.

Bloodstains were on one of the back doors and the back bumper.

Residents say around three hours before the discovery, they saw the car travelling on an adjacent road.

A motorcyclist and a pillion were driving closely behind.

Investigators have so far concluded that the car and the slain men are from Montego Bay, St James.

