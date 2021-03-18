Spanish Town examination depot reopening tomorrow after COVID closure

The Island Traffic Authority says the Spanish Town Examination Depot will reopen to the public tomorrow, after being closed to deal with a case of COVID-19.

The office was closed on Tuesday and the building deep cleaned and sanitised.

The authority says all other members of staff have tested negative for the virus and will therefore resume service this Friday.

It is expressing gratitude to the public for their understanding and cooperation during the period.

It says the requisite COVID-19 protocols will remain in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

