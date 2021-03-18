St Thomas Parish Court closed due to COVID-19

Operations at the St Thomas Parish Court have been halted due to COVID-19.

The building has been closed with immediate effect.

Persons with matters before the court will be contacted and be informed of a new court date.

Persons may contact the Court Administration Division via email at customerservice@cad.gov.jm or 876-754-8337 or toll free at 1-888-429-5269.

