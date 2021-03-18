Update | Grandson of dead St Andrew man in custody

The grandson of the man whose remains were found in Mount Ogle in St Andrew today is now in police custody in connection with his death.

The remains of Andrew 'Oh Lord' Andrews were found in a shallow grave in a yard in the community.

The grandson allegedly confessed his involvement and took the police to the location where he allegedly buried his grandfather.

Andrews had been missing since mid-February.

Today, residents reported smelling an odour and called the police.

What appeared to be a shallow grave was discovered in the yard.

The body was then exhumed.

