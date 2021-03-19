11 men arrested in Trelawny, guns and ammunition seized in raid

Detectives assigned to the Trelawny Division seized two firearms and arrested 11 men following a targeted raid in Deeside district, Falmouth on Thursday.

The police report that between 5:18 a.m., and 11:14 a.m., during the search of several premises, a Smith and Wesson nine millimetre pistol with nine 9mm cartridges and an Intratec submachine gun and two magazines were found.

Additionally, $180,000, six cell phones, two notebooks, and 290 lead sheets with identity information of United States residents were found and seized.

The men’s identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

