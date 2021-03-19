BudgetDebate2021 | Police body-worn cameras being rolled out

Body-worn camera systems are now being rolled out for members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

A body-worn camera is a wearable audio, video, or photographic recording system used to document images of activities.

Making his contribution to the 2021/22 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Thursday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said that the cameras will provide protection for members of the JCF and the public through the provision of an objective view of incidents.

“This will have a positive impact on the speed at which incidents are investigated and disposed of,” he noted.

Holness said that the administration is taking “a carefully studied and strategic approach to security and crime reduction”.

“Our strategy is multidimensional, practical, and citizen-focused. Through our steady and deliberate efforts, we have been seeing results and I am confident that we will overcome the crime monster in Jamaica,” he said.

Holness said the Government is committed to improving the working conditions and mobility for members of the police force.

He informed that more than 116 police facilities have been programmed for repair, refurbishment, and construction over the last three years, while there has been significant investment in building a more standardised, fit-for-purpose, and newer transportation fleet.

- JIS News

