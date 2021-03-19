Fri | Mar 19, 2021

Four in custody over St Elizabeth gun seizure

Published:Friday | March 19, 2021 | 9:26 AM
An assault rifle along with four 7.62 rounds of ammunition were seized in Roses Valley, Balaclava in St Elizabeth on Thursday.

The police report that between 6:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., an operation was conducted in the area, during which a premises was searched.

According to the police, the weapon and ammunition were found in a bag under floor boards.

Four persons were taken into custody.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

