Four in custody over St Elizabeth gun seizure

An assault rifle along with four 7.62 rounds of ammunition were seized in Roses Valley, Balaclava in St Elizabeth on Thursday.

The police report that between 6:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., an operation was conducted in the area, during which a premises was searched.

According to the police, the weapon and ammunition were found in a bag under floor boards.

Four persons were taken into custody.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

