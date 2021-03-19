Four in custody over St Elizabeth gun seizure
Published:Friday | March 19, 2021 | 9:26 AM
An assault rifle along with four 7.62 rounds of ammunition were seized in Roses Valley, Balaclava in St Elizabeth on Thursday.
The police report that between 6:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., an operation was conducted in the area, during which a premises was searched.
According to the police, the weapon and ammunition were found in a bag under floor boards.
Four persons were taken into custody.
Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.