MenTOUR returns, boys get valuable advice

The much-anticipated return of MenTOUR, an initiative started by The Gleaner’s Youthlink and Ah Loaf of Bread Charity, got off to a fantastic start at the Kingston High School where 25 of the school’s boys were in attendance.

The tour, which began last year at the Dunoon Technical High School in east Kingston, was forced to take a break amid the closure of schools in March, following the announcement of the first imported case of the COVID-19 virus on the island.

However, MenTOUR coordinator Kareem LaTouche decided to restart the engine after a 10-month break and at the behest of several schools which requested its return.

Aimed at uplifting male high-school students through inspirational and heartfelt ‘men-to-boys’ talk, the second staging of MenTOUR was quite endearing as LaTouche, popular dancehall artiste Kevin from the group Voicemail, Chas. E. Ramson representative Stephen Jackson, and St Andish Williams of Rise Foundation, connected with the young men through their motivational talks.

IDENTITY STRUGGLES

LaTouche, during his opening remarks, recalled the days when he struggled to find his identity as a teenager in high school.

In his reasoning, the tour coordinator encouraged the teens to make education their number one priority, especially in today’s society where employers are looking for teachable workers.

“Gaining knowledge today will empower you to solve tomorrow’s problems. When you enter the working world and you can solve an employer’s issue, you become as asset to that institution,” LaTouche reasoned.

His arguments were backed up by Kevin, who told the boys that despite being an entertainer, having a good education plays an integral role in his career.

“Always keep yuh goals insight and no mek nobody distract unuh from wah unuh wah do, as long as it is an honest living,” he said.

The guests’ down-to-earth presentations were a timely reminder for the group of boys, whose ages range from 15 to 18 years old.

For Akeem Stewart, the programme was a fulfilling experience. He is a grade 12 student currently preparing to sit six subjects in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination. He resides in Southside, an often volatile area in east Kingston.

“I learned a lot of things such as staying away from gambling and paying more attention to education, because it is very important to have if you want to make it in life in any area of work,” Stewart said.

Amid the familiar social malfunctions, peer pressure, and economical inadequacy affecting our youth, the multiple negative effects from the pandemic has presented itself as another real issue for students in schools.

“You can use the changes from this pandemic to your advantage because homeschooling gives you a chance to work on the subject areas that you are struggling with,” stated LaTouche, on the topic of dealing with success during the pandemic.