Prisoner who disarmed, shot policeman recaptured

The prisoner who disarmed and shot a policeman at the National Chest Hospital in St Andrew has been captured.

The police say Ricardo ‘Kaka’ Richards was caught at a guest house in St Andrew.

The police had reported that Richards was taken to the hospital for treatment after complaining of feeling ill and that while there he attacked the policeman.

After shooting the cop with his service weapon, he fled the scene.

The injured cop was stabilised at national chest and later transferred to another facility.

The police reported that Richards was in police custody awaiting trial on charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and shooting with intent.

