Tufton encourages Jamaicans to get vaccinated after taking first shot

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton sought to inject confidence into Jamaica's COVID-19 vaccination campaign when he got his shot at the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine this afternoon.

Tufton argued that the Government has been diligent in accessing safe and effective vaccines to inoculate Jamaicans.

He is urging citizens to join the line and take the vaccine as he says it will help with the country’s recovery.

"I am happy that my time has come to take the vaccine. I am happy that many Jamaicans are getting the same opportunity. I want to encourage all Jamaicans to take the vaccine. As a part of the COVID-19 response, we have taken the decision around choice of vaccine which are WHO approved." Tufton said shortly after getting his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

On March 8, Jamaica received its first 50,000 doses of vaccines, donated by the Government of India and on Monday, received 14,400 doses under the COVAX facility.

The country started administering the vaccine on March 10, exactly one year after the first case of the virus was confirmed in the island.

The Government has indicated that more than 17,000 persons have so far been vaccinated.

Acknowledging that there is no guarantee that taking the vaccination publicly will boost public confidence, Tufton said that he’s hopeful that more persons will be inspired to become inoculated.

He is expected to get his second dose of the vaccine in another eight weeks.

