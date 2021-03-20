Head of local Seventh-day Adventist Church urges members to take COVID-19 vaccine

The head of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Jamaica, Pastor Everett Brown, has urged his members to vaccinate against COVID-19.

Bringing greetings to worshippers during an online evangelistic series this morning, Brown, the president of the Jamaica Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, noted that several church elders had succumbed the disease, including an elder from Braeton Seventh-day Adventist Church in Portmore, St Catherine yesterday.

The disease has killed 524 people in Jamaica since March 2020.

Against that background, Brown encouraged the online congregation to continue to adhere to the Seventh-day Adventist health teachings, which includes vegetarianism, to maintain their defence against the disease and other ailments. But he encouraged them to also inoculate.

"I want to encourage you, as I greet you, as we worship today- members of the body of Christ, those listening today- to continue to adhere to the basic laws of health, as taught by the Seventh-day Adventist Church...," he said.

He continued: "The pandemic- COVID-19- is real and so I want to encourage you, as the worldwide Seventh-day Adventist Church does, that when the vaccine is available, take it."

"It's your personal decision, no one is forced to, but for your health and safety and the wider health and safety of the members of the church and the wider community, we encourage you that when the vaccine is available, take the vaccine," he said.

However, his efforts to beseech Seventh-day Adventists was not welcomed by all persons watching the broadcast this morning, as one person criticised his remarks.

"[You] are saying to have faith in God, but yet still you come here telling us to take a vaccine that has nothing to do with God... It's a good thing I read my bible for myself. I encourage everyone to read for yourself, because it's by your faith you shall be [saved] and not by what anyone else [says]," one person under the name Frank Treleven responded.

