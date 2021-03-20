Police shut down illegal parties in West Kingston

The police, last night, shutdown two illegal parties in Western Kingston. Several people were also arrested and several pieces sound system equipment were also seized.

The events took place in Tivoli Gardens and Denham Town.

Patrons, who failed to comply with police instructions to go home, were arrested for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act, under which the country remains under an 8:00 p.m. curfew, as it continues to fight the ongoing community spread of COVID-19. Gatherings of more than 15 people are also illegal under the orders in effect.

Jamaica is grappling with a third wave of the disease, as infections and deaths break records.

Five people died from the disease yesterday, bringing to 39 the number of people reported to have died so far this week alone. There have been more than 4,000 new cases this week, placing the positivity rate well above 30 per cent.

