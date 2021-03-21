Gov’t eyes $60m genome sequencer to boost COVID response

A genome sequencer is to be acquired by the Government to test samples to determine variants of viruses in Jamaica.

The disclosure was made by Prime Minister Andrew Holness as he made his contribution to the Budget Debate last Thursday.

Specifically, now that the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has confirmed multiple variants in Jamaica, the need for tracing of the variants has even become more dire.

The Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education Fund has been directed to finance the acquisition of the genome sequencer and the requisite accessories and reagents, at an approximate cost of $60 million.

“This equipment should significantly enhance the country’s capacity to test COVID-19 [and other viral] samples more quickly and accurately,” Holness pointed out.

In collaboration with the St Augustine Campus of The University of the West Indies, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) started conducting whole genome sequencing for CARICOM countries in December 2020.

But Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has complained about the length of time it has taken to receive results from sample analyses.

Rapid movement

So far, CARPHA has detected cases of the UK variant in several Caribbean countries, including in Jamaica, where health authorities believe that its presence might be fuelling the rapid movement of the COVID-19 confirmed cases because of its highly contagious nature.

No cases of the Brazil or South Africa variant have been detected so far.

“Jamaica must have the instant capability to determine the variants of viruses present in our population as part of our routine public health surveillance,” Holness insisted last Thursday.

But in the meantime, laboratories in Florida are being eyed to help with additional tests for variants.

Jamaica on Friday recorded 695 new COVID-19 cases out of a sample of 1,864, bringing the total number of cases since last March to 34,665.

Five deaths were recoded, increasing the toll to 524.

Four more deaths are under investigation.

Jamaica currently has 17,958 confirmed active cases of the virus and 385 people hospitalised.

Some 30 persons are critically ill while 48 are moderately ill due to complications from the disease.

