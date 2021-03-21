Grange pays tribute to former champion driver Peter Moodie Snr

Sports Minister Olivia Grange has paid tribute to former race car champion driver and mechanic, Peter Moodie, Snr.

Moodie died yesterday.

Grange said Moodie has certainly earned himself a place in the top drawer of motor sports in Jamaica.

"His superb skills as a race car driver were matched only by his phenomenal knowledge of the workings of motor vehicles," said Grange, describing Moodie as one of the pioneers and leading figures in circuit and go-cart racing.

In addition, Grange said Moodie was a top notch instructor, ensuring that the knowledge was passed on to the succeeding drivers in the sport.

"With the passing of Peter Moodie, Snr, Jamaica has lost one who was totally dedicated to the development of his sport and his country," she said.

