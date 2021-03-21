INDECOM probing murder of inmate in Negril police lock-up

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is investigating the murder of an inmate at Negril Police Lock-up in Westmoreland.

Twenty-four-year-old Rico Brevett died on March 19 after being injured by another inmate.

The police report that Brevett and the inmate, who were housed in separate cells, were given permission to use the sanitary facilities.

It is alleged that shortly afterwards, there were screams for help.

The police then saw the inmate over Brevett.

He had been stabbed.

Brevett was transported to the Sav-la-mar Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

INDECOM said a makeshift metal jammer was recovered from the scene.

One report claims that Brevett was earlier attacked by the same inmate.

INDECOM said, so far, it has reviewed the relevant police records and diary entries and has served notices on some police personnel for statements and interviews this week.

