PM to announce stronger COVID containment measures today

Prime Minister Andrew Holness will today announce stronger new COVID containment measures.

They will include restrictions on certain movements.

The prime minister is to make the announcements at a press conference at 5 o'clock this afternoon.

Holness has warned that the new measures were coming as COVID hospitalisations were exceeding capacity by as much as 15 per cent in some cases.

At the same time, a surge in new infections has continued averaging above 500 daily.

Jamaica now has 18, 426 active COVID cases.

The prime minister last week said his government must act to save lives.

Latest COVID statistics:

Total cases: 35, 338

Active: 18,426

Samples tested: 1,610

Hospitalised: 391

Moderately ill: 43

Critical: 33

Recovered: 191

