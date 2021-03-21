PM announces three weekends of lockdowns amid COVID spike

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced three weekends of lockdowns among new COVID containment measures set to start taking effect on Tuesday.

The weekend lockdowns will run from noon on Saturdays to Mondays at 5 a.m until April 12.

Speaking at a Jamaica House press conference on Sunday, Holness said there will also be expanded curfews for the Easter season.

See breakdown below:

Tuesday, March 23 - Friday, March 26

8 p.m to 5 a.m daily

Friday, March 26

Businesses should close at noon to allow staff to do shopping.

Saturday, March 27

Curfew begins at noon and continues until Monday, March 29 at 5 a.m.

Monday, March 29 - Wednesday, March 31

Curfew runs from 8pm to 5am, daily

Thursday, April 1 (Holy Thursday)

Businesses must close at noon

Curfew starts at 8 pm

Friday, April 2 (Good Friday)

All-day curfew until Saturday, April 3 at 5 am.

Saturday, April 3

Curfew starts at noon until 5 a.m on Tuesday, April 6.

Tuesday, April 6 - Friday, April 9

Daily curfew runs from 8pm - 5am

Friday, April 9

Workplaces must close at noon

Saturday, April 10

Curfew starts at noon until Monday, April 12 at 5 am.

*Vaccination programme will continue during curfew hours. Persons must, however, be able to show confirmation of the appointment.

*No face-to-face schooling until April 13

*No funerals will be allowed. Burials will, however, be permitted as of March 23, Monday to Friday between the hours of 9 am and 4 p.m. Gathering limit remains at 10 people

*Wedding attendees will be cut from 25 to 15 persons.

