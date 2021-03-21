PM announces three weekends of lockdowns amid COVID spike
Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced three weekends of lockdowns among new COVID containment measures set to start taking effect on Tuesday.
The weekend lockdowns will run from noon on Saturdays to Mondays at 5 a.m until April 12.
Speaking at a Jamaica House press conference on Sunday, Holness said there will also be expanded curfews for the Easter season.
See breakdown below:
Tuesday, March 23 - Friday, March 26
8 p.m to 5 a.m daily
Friday, March 26
Businesses should close at noon to allow staff to do shopping.
Saturday, March 27
Curfew begins at noon and continues until Monday, March 29 at 5 a.m.
Monday, March 29 - Wednesday, March 31
Curfew runs from 8pm to 5am, daily
Thursday, April 1 (Holy Thursday)
Businesses must close at noon
Curfew starts at 8 pm
Friday, April 2 (Good Friday)
All-day curfew until Saturday, April 3 at 5 am.
Saturday, April 3
Curfew starts at noon until 5 a.m on Tuesday, April 6.
Tuesday, April 6 - Friday, April 9
Daily curfew runs from 8pm - 5am
Friday, April 9
Workplaces must close at noon
Saturday, April 10
Curfew starts at noon until Monday, April 12 at 5 am.
*Vaccination programme will continue during curfew hours. Persons must, however, be able to show confirmation of the appointment.
*No face-to-face schooling until April 13
*No funerals will be allowed. Burials will, however, be permitted as of March 23, Monday to Friday between the hours of 9 am and 4 p.m. Gathering limit remains at 10 people
*Wedding attendees will be cut from 25 to 15 persons.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.