Two shot dead, five injured after Olympic Way party

Police detectives are now probing last night's double murder on Olympic Way in St Andrew following a party.

The police say about 8:45 p.m, 26-year-old Jerome 'Bugman' Barnett, and 46-year-old Rohan 'Bums' Clarke were walking home from a party when a car drove up.

Its occupants immediately opened fire hitting the two men and five other people.

They were all taken to hospital for treatment.

Barnett and Clarke were pronounced dead.

The conditions of the other victims could not be immediately ascertained.

The deceased are both from the Bayfarm area of Kingston 11.

The attack is the latest in a string of violence across the Corporate Area in the past two weeks that have resulted in several deaths.

