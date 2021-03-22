AK-47 rifle recovered in Harbour View

Cops from the Kingston East Division seized an AK-47 rifle in Texaco district, Bayshore Park in Harbour View.

The police report that about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, an operation was carried out at a premises when the firearm was seized from the roof of a building.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Investigations ongoing.

