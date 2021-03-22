Clarendon fisherman charged following machete on ex-girlfriend

Thirty-five-year-old Randy McKenzie, otherwise called 'Freddy', a fisherman of Portland Cottage in Clarendon has been charged in relation to a machete attack on his ex-girlfriend.

McKenzie was charged on Friday with wounding with intent.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, McKenzie and a woman, with whom he had a relationship, got into an argument during which he used a stone to hit the woman before using a machete to chop her to the face and neck.

The police were summoned and McKenzie was arrested.

He was subsequently charged.

