Eight arrested in St James, assault rifles and ammunition seized

The police are reporting that efforts to rid the nation’s streets of illegal guns and ammunition continue to bear fruit as three assault rifles and an assortment of ammunition were recovered during a targeted operation in Nelly Lane, Glendevon, St James.

The weapons and ammunition seized are:

· Two AK-47 assault rifles

· One AR 15 assault rifle

· Four Glock magazines - two of which are extended

· Twenty-one 7.62 cartridges.

· Twenty-one 5.56 cartridges

· Thirty-three 9mm rounds of ammunition

The police report that between 4:30 a.m., and 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, cops carried out an operation in the area where several premises were searched and the weapons and ammunition seized.

Eight men were arrested in connection to the seizure.

