Granddaughter detained in connection with murder of 84-year-old woman

Police detectives have detained the granddaughter of an 84-year-old woman who was stabbed to death at her home in Smithfield near Cross Keys in Manchester on Monday.

Advira Wilson-Palmer was found dead in chicken coop behind her house.

Residents alerted the police after the body was seen with stab wounds to the upper section.

The police are appealing to anyone who may have any information that can assist with their investigation to contact them..

Contact the police:

Mandeville CIB - 876-962-2832

Police 119 Emergency number

