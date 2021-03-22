Holness gets vaccinated

Prime Minister Andrew Holness this afternoon received his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The jab was administered at the Good Samaritan Inn in Kingston by public health nurse Fiona Ellis.

He shared the occasion with his wife, Juliet, the St Andrew East Rural Member of Parliament, who also got vaccinated.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, received his jab.

Yesterday, Holness announced stricter measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, he told Parliament that Jamaica is experiencing a third wave of the virus.

