Jamaicans among Caribbean nationals nabbed in suspected human smuggling venture

MIAMI, CMC – Seven Jamaicans were among Caribbean nationals nabbed in a suspected human smuggling venture off the south coast of Florida.

According to US Coast Guard officials, the Jamaicans, two Bahamians, two Haitians, and four from the Dominican Republic were held last Wednesday in a 29-foot vessel about five miles off West Palm Beach.

“Some passengers were brought ashore for further investigation of potential criminal charges by Homeland Security Investigations and the remaining passengers were repatriated to the Bahamas Friday,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The US Coast Guard said a CBP AMO aircraft notified Coast Guard Station Miami watchstanders of the suspected smuggling vessel at about 12:20 a.m.

“Wednesday’s case spotlights the great work done every day by Air and Marine and our DHS (Department of Homeland Security) partners,” said John Priddy, Executive Director of the AMO Southeast Region.

“With our integrated operations, we get the job done and protect our homeland.”

Since October 1, 2020, the US Coast Guard said crews have interdicted 78 Bahamians, eight Jamaicans, 182 Haitians, and 194 Dominican Republicans.

Between October 1, 2019 – September 30, 2020, crews interdicted 194 Bahamians, four Jamaicans, 418 Haitians, and 1,117 Dominican Republicans.

