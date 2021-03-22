New Maroon chief rejects LUMI currency, defends queen

WESTERN BUREAU:

Newly elected Accompong Chief Richard Currie has distanced himself and the Maroons he leads from the Economic Six Region (Eco-6), Bank of Accompong, the LUMI currency and their secretariat.

In a statement to The Gleaner on Wednesday, Currie characterised the bank as an illegal offshoot of an arrangement between his predecessor, former Colonel Ferron Williams. According to him, the sovereign state of Accompong is not affiliated in anyway with the purported activities, contracts, debts, obligations or agreements of Timothy McPherson Jr, whom he said claims to be acting on behalf of the sovereign state of Accompong or the Bank of Accompong.

His comments come days after McPherson stated that he and his team at the Central Solar Reserve Bank of Accompong were not concerned about being accepted by the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ), which recently sent out an advisory stating LUMI was not licensed in Jamaica.

McPherson Jr, chairman of the African Kingdom Federation, argued during a press conference stage by the State of the African Diaspora that Jamaica had a number of sovereigns, and the BOJ issues a currency that represents the interest of the queen of Jamaica, who is Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Friendship with the British Crown

But Currie has defended the queen, noting that he and his people continue to be dedicated to the peace and friendship with the British Crown, its heirs and successors, as they affirm their commitment to peaceful diplomatic relations with the Crown of England and Government of Jamaica.

“We further affirm our commitment to transparency, rule of law, proper due process and above-board practices in all our dealings, whether internally or externally, and we continue to uphold the values of our ancestors and the mandate of the Creator,” Currie added.

He asserted that an investigation on the activities of the former colonel and McPherson Jr had been launched by his government.

Coming out of those investigations, the chief, who won the Maroon general election a mere month ago, posited that McPherson has never been, is not, nor will ever be a representative in any capacity of Accompong.

“Neither is he recognised as a monarch, chief or king over the sovereign state of Accompong or, to our knowledge, any other Maroon nation. Any document endorsed/signed by Timothy McPherson was done on behalf of himself as an individual, which rests all liabilities, obligations, debts and charges on Timothy McPherson himself in his personal capacity. We unequivocally disavow and disaffirm any association with Timothy McPherson Jr,” he declared.

A descendant of the Nanny Town Maroons, McPherson Jr is the founding governor of the Central Solar Reserve Bank of Accompong, which he created during his tenure as the minister of finance for the Accompong (Leeward Maroons).

McPherson Jr is also chairman of the Door of Return initiative, which is being spearheaded across Africa, in cooperation with Ghana and Nigeria, as part of the United Nation’s International Decade for People of African Descent.

Acted outside constitution

Currie has gone even further, by executive order, annulling the chieftaincy/colonelship of his predecessor Williams as chief/colonel of Accompong.

This annulment of office he said, voids all acts made in Williams’ capacity, revoking all acts that existed. The new chief said Williams acted outside the constitution, so all documents he signed were done in a personal capacity.

As a result, with immediate effect, the Bank of the Central Solar Reserve of Accompong, Jamaica, is hereby repealed and abolished. As for the appointment of McPherson as minister of finance for the state, that position has been annulled, revoked, void ab initio, and considered never having happened.

