Opposition says new COVID measures offer no medical solutions

The Opposition says the new COVID containment measures announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Sunday offer no solution to the medical management of the crisis.

According to the Spokesman on Health and Wellness, Dr Morais Guy, the measures are focused entirely on social control strategies.

He said they ignore blatant breaches in Government spaces such as tax offices, markets, and transport centres.

Among the measures announced by Holness is a three-weekend lockdown.

Burials have also been restricted to weekdays only between 9 am and 4 pm.

Guy is concerned about the extended weekend curfew hours.

He says they will mean overcrowding in supply establishments during the shortened opening hours.

"Holy Thursday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year and consumers will be hard-pressed to complete their activities within schedule," said Guy.

He said the measures offer no solution to improve the medical management of the crisis despite the health sector being completely overwhelmed.

"The plan doesn’t reflect input from scientists and health professionals who have the burden of day-to-day management of the crisis," said Guy.

He wants a ‘whole of country’ approach to the crisis, involving the Opposition, the private sector and civil society.

“All public and private health professionals must be mobilised and deployed to save Jamaica”, Guy said.

He has called for vital hospital supplies including oxygen, drugs, safety clothing and disposables to be provided to all institutions in the public health system and wants masks to be distributed free of cost to low income and unemployed persons in town centres and other heavily trafficked areas.

