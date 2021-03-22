Mon | Mar 22, 2021

PHOTOS: Holness, Opposition Leader get COVID vaccine

Published:Monday | March 22, 2021 | 1:50 PM
Prime Minister Andrew Holness holds his sleeve as nurse Fiona Ellis gives him his first dose of the COVID vaccine.
Juliet Holness receiving the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine - Rudolph Brown photo
Opposition Leader Mark Golding looks away as public health nurse Fiona Ellis administers the COVID vaccine - Rudolph Brown photo
Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet, the Member of Parliament for St Andrew East Rural this afternoon receive their first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine.

They were inoculated at the Good Samaritan Inn in Kingston moments after Opposition Leader Mark Golding received his shot.

Photographer Rudolph Brown captured the moments the parliamentarians received their vaccines.

