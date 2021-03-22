PHOTOS: Holness, Opposition Leader get COVID vaccine

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet, the Member of Parliament for St Andrew East Rural this afternoon receive their first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine.

They were inoculated at the Good Samaritan Inn in Kingston moments after Opposition Leader Mark Golding received his shot.

Photographer Rudolph Brown captured the moments the parliamentarians received their vaccines.

