St Andrew farmer charged over gun attack

Seaview Gardens, St Andrew farmer 37-year-old Robert Mead has been charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Mead, otherwise called 'Carthy', was charged on Friday, March 19.

Mead's court date is being finalised.

The police say he was arrested in relation to an incident in Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11 on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

It is reported that about 3:30 p.m., a man was standing at a shop when Mead and two other gunmen fired several shots at him.

The man managed to escape and made a report to the police.

An investigation was launched and Mead was subsequently arrested during an operation and charged on Friday, March 19.

The other two men are being sought by the police.

