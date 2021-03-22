St Thomas Parish Court to remain closed due to COVID

The St Thomas Parish Court is to remain closed for much longer as COVID-19 has impacted operations.

The building was closed last week Thursday arising from the virus.

This morning, the Court Administration Division indicated that the closure will go on until Monday, March 29.

During the closure, it says habeas corpus and bail applications are to be transferred to the Supreme Court in Kingston where they will be heard.

It apologised for any inconvenience that this may cause.

For information:

Contact the Court Administration Division (CAD) at 876-754-8337

Visit at www.cad.gov.jm and www.parishcourt.gov.jm.

