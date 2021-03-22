Three in custody in relation to St Andrew gun seizure
Three men were arrested and an illegal gun and ammunition seized by detectives assigned to the Half Way Police Division on Phillips Avenue/Russell Road in St Andrew on Sunday.
The police report that about 11:35 a.m., a team was conducting a patrol in the area when a heavily tinted motor car was signalled to stop.
The driver reportedly refused to stop and then later collided with a utility pole along the roadway.
The police say men aboard exited the vehicle and opened fire at the cops.
The gunmen were subsequently subdued.
The police say the cops recovered a Sig Sauer nine millimetre pistol and a magazine containing five 9mm rounds of ammunition
The men were subsequently arrested.
