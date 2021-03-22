Three more COVID-19 deaths, 558 new cases and 418 in hospital

Jamaica on Sunday recorded three more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 536.

Those who have died are:

* A 46-year-old woman from St Catherine

* A 33-year-old female from St Catherine

* A 77-year-old man from Westmoreland

And one other fatality is being probed, pushing that figure to 72.

Meanwhile, there were 558 new cases with ages ranging from 10 to 90 years, pushing the total to 35,896 with 18,801 being active.

Of the new cases, 315 are males and 243 are females.

In the meantime, there were 179 more recoveries, increasing the total to 16,309.

Some 418 persons are in hospital with 65 being moderately ill and 37 critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 25,350 are at home.

