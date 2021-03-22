Mon | Mar 22, 2021

Vaccine registration portal goes live

Published:Monday | March 22, 2021 | 3:55 PM
Registration is currently only open to persons 75 years and older.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says its online vaccine registration portal is operational.

The portal went live this morning at 10:00 a.m.

How to register

* Persons can visit the Ministry’s website at www.moh.gov.jm. Click  here

* Persons may also register by phone at the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline by calling 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

* On the day of the vaccination appointment, persons will be permitted to have one caregiver with them.

* Additionally, persons will be required to present a valid Government-issued ID or a letter from a Justice of the Peace to verify their age.

* Persons younger than 75 years should not attempt to use the website to register at this time unless they are assisting a member of the 75-year-old cohort.

The Ministry says the inoculation of healthcare workers and the security forces will also continue during this period.

