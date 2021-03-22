Vaccine registration portal goes live

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says its online vaccine registration portal is operational.

The portal went live this morning at 10:00 a.m.

Registration is currently only open to persons 75 years and older.

How to register

* Persons can visit the Ministry’s website at www.moh.gov.jm. Click here

* Persons may also register by phone at the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline by calling 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

* On the day of the vaccination appointment, persons will be permitted to have one caregiver with them.

* Additionally, persons will be required to present a valid Government-issued ID or a letter from a Justice of the Peace to verify their age.

* Persons younger than 75 years should not attempt to use the website to register at this time unless they are assisting a member of the 75-year-old cohort.

The Ministry says the inoculation of healthcare workers and the security forces will also continue during this period.

