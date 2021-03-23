Illegal gun seized in Kingston 13

A Smith and Wesson firearm with a magazine containing ten 9mm cartridges was seized during an operation on Crescent Road, Kingston 13 on Sunday.

The police report that about 9:30 p.m., cops saw a group of men converged at a premises and upon their approach, the men ran.

A subsequent search of the area led to the seizure of the firearm.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

