The Ministry of Health and Wellness is to undertake a mass vaccination blitz this Saturday, March 27 as part of its inoculation plan.

For the Corporate Area, vaccinations will be conducted at the National Arena.

Sites will also be established at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James and at the Grand Bahia Principe Hotel in Runaway Bay, St Ann.

Vaccination centres will also be set up at the Greater Portmore Health Centre and at the Portmore Seventh-day Adventist Church in St Catherine.

The blitz is targeting persons 75 and older.

The health ministry said it is targeting 1,000 persons for vaccination at the National Arena.

The ministry on Monday activated its online registration portal for vaccination.

Since opening, 4,108 appointments have been made.

Only persons in the targeted group are allowed to register at this time.

Speaking at a press conference today, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said that while the ministry appreciates the response from members of the public, it is asking persons to follow the registration protocols.

"We try not to turn away persons if they are qualified for the period but it is not ideal," he said.

Since the start of national vaccinations on March 10, a total of 24,502 persons have been vaccinated.

The health ministry indicated that this represents 52 per cent of the month's target.

Of those inoculated so far, 55 per cent are healthcare workers, 32 per cent are members of the Jamaica Defence Force and the Jamaica Constabulary Force, 11 per cent are the elderly and 1.49 per cent are influencers who vaccinated as part of the vaccine promotion and persons who were ineligible to get the jab.

How to register

* Persons can visit the Ministry’s website at www.moh.gov.jm. Click here

* Persons may also register by phone at the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline by calling 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

* On the day of the vaccination appointment, persons will be permitted to have one caregiver with them.

* Additionally, persons will be required to present a valid Government-issued ID or a letter from a Justice of the Peace to verify their age.

* Persons younger than 75 years should not attempt to use the website to register at this time unless they are assisting a member of the 75-year-old cohort.

