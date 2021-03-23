PNP expresses sadness at killing of former constituency secretary in St Ann

People’s National Party (PNP) General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell is expressing profound sadness at the killing of Philemon Wynter, who was a former PNP constituency secretary for St Ann South West

Campbell says Wynter was shot and killed early Tuesday morning and his home set on fire.

He offered sympathies to the family and friends of Wynter and to the extended South West, St Ann PNP family.

Campbell says while he is unable to comment on the specific circumstances which led to Wynter’s killing, the incident highlights the crime problem that continues to affect Jamaicans.

In light of this, the opposition is renewing its call for the Government to take urgent action to control Jamaica’s murder rate.

“The government must take urgent steps to implement a crime management strategy that will give the nation some reprieve from the bloodletting,” said Campbell.

He charged that crime and violence cannot be allowed to continue unabated as the entire nation is at risk.

“In 2020, Jamaica recorded the highest level of homicides in the entire western hemisphere. The country takes no comfort in the Prime Minister’s pronouncement last week that we have ‘flattened the murder curve between 2018 and 2021’ at a rate that is the highest in the hemisphere. We demand an approach that goes beyond States of Emergency and ZOSO [Zone of Special Operations].” said Campbell.

