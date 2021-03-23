Private sector groups support tighter COVID restrictions

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) has welcomed the approach taken by the government to implement a partial lockdown around the holiday period to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The PSOJ says while the measures will no doubt impact commerce for those businesses that thrive during this season, in light of the strain on the health system, the positivity rate, and loss of life, it believes that this intervention was required considering the blatant breach of the protocols taking place.

“The members of the PSOJ and the wider business community recognise that we are at a point in the pandemic where the tighter restrictions are necessary to slow the spread of the virus, reduce the burden on the public health care system and most importantly save lives. Our health care workers are stretched to the limit and hospitals are over capacity. It is clear that stricter measures are critical at this time” said PSOJ President, Keith Duncan, in a statement.

This sentiment was echoed by the MSME Alliance, a member association of the PSOJ.

“The measures are tough, however, we recognise that they are necessary and could also have been even stricter. We urge all our members to adhere to the measures” commented Donovan Wignal, MSME Alliance president.

The Human Resource Management Association of Jamaica (HRMAJ) added that employers must also proactively seek to minimise workplace infections to strengthen the impact of the revised restrictions.

“Flexible work arrangements, work from home and use of other solutions such as reduced work hours or job sharing for those employees whose job functions cannot be performed remotely must be implemented as much as is possible. Members of the private sector must pivot to focus on measuring output, activity, and results rather than rely on traditional workflow management” said Lois Walters, HRMAJ president.

The PSOJ says moving towards a digital economy will play a critical role as Jamaica continues to balance lives and livelihoods as the country works toward herd immunity.

As such the PSOJ says it is pleased to be a part of the E-Commerce National Delivery Solution (ENDS) as a digital option to ensure some economic activity during curfew hours, particularly for the micro and small business, which will be piloted in Portmore.

“The MSME Alliance is encouraging our members to apply to become a part of the ENDS platform as we believe that it will play a key role in ensuring business continuity during the curfew hours,” said Wignal.

