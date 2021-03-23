Six new COVID-19 deaths, 335 additional cases

Jamaica on Monday recorded six COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 542.

The deceased are:

* An 83-year-old woman from Westmoreland

* A 64-year-old man from St Catherine

* A 68-year-old male from St Elizabeth

* A 77-year-old female from St Ann

* A 68-year-old man from St James

* A 92-year-old female from St Ann.

And two other fatalities are being probed, pushing that figure to 92.

Meanwhile, there were 335 new cases with ages ranging from one to 103 years, pushing the total to 36,231 with 18,947 being active.

Of the new cases, 197 are men and 138 are women.

In the meantime, there were 181 more recoveries, increasing the total to 16,490.

Some 433 persons are in hospital with 72 being moderately ill and 40 critically ill.

Seven persons are in government quarantine, while 25,715 are at home.

