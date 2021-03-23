Strong interest in Global Leadership Summit

More than 500 persons from corporate Jamaica, the Church community and private enterprises have registered for the virtual hosting of the Global Leadership Summit to be held on Thursday, March 25.

The Global Leadership Summit is a great resource for individuals and organisations who want to build their leadership capacity and increase their influence for good. It provides fresh, actionable insights into leadership and how to grow their influence, transform their personal leadership brand, their organisations, and their communities.

The event, organised by Jamaica Links of Montego Bay, GLS Central, Mandeville, the Hope Fellowship Church and Leadership Edge in Kingston, will be streamed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who have registered and received their link to the summit will have access to the streamed material up to seven days after the event.

OVERWHELMING RESPONSE

This will be the eighth staging of the Global Leadership Summit in Jamaica.

“The response has been overwhelming, as the theme is relevant today as leaders and businesses are challenged to be bold and creative in order to survive the current pandemic,” said Nigel McFarlane, chairman of the Global Leadership Summit Jamaica marketing committee.

Under the theme ‘Igniting the Spirit of Resilience: Recovering Stronger’, McFarlane said the summit is timely.

Among the outstanding leaders who will present on screen are: Craig Groeschel, founder and senior pastor, Life Church; Amy Edmondson, Novartis professor of leadership and management at the Harvard Business School; T.D. Jakes, senior pastor, The Potter’s House; Nona Jones, head of global faith-based partnerships, Facebook; Michael Todd, co-lead pastor, Transformation Church; Albert Tate, founder and senior pastor, Fellowship Church; Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, psychologist and talent scientist; Vanessa Van Edwards, lead behavioural investigator with Science of People; Rory Vanden, co-founder of Brand Builders Group and Hall of Fame speaker; and Paula Faris, senior national correspondent, ABC News.

The Global Leadership Summit is one of the largest leadership development events in the world, and is having a significant impact on the practice of leadership in businesses and organisations globally. It is produced and promoted by the Global Leadership Network, based in Chicago, USA, in partnership with local organising committees that host the event in over 900 sites in 123 countries across the world.

