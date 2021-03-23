Tourism Linkages Network stages final gastronomy forum today

Tourism stakeholders are being invited to watch the live stream of the final session in the Tourism Linkages Network’s Gastronomy Forum series today, beginning at midday.

The session, titled ‘Standing out from the Crowd: Developing a Destination Restaurant’, will be streamed live on the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) YouTube channel and its Facebook and Instagram pages, @tefjamaica.

Director of the Tourism Linkages Network Carolyn McDonald Riley told JIS News that the series, which has been presented on social media weekly since March 5, is designed to keep gastronomy alive in terms of identifying new trends.

“The series will promote the exchange of experiences between experts in tourism and gastronomy to identify good practices and to promote gastronomy tourism as a factor for development of Jamaica’s tourism industry product in the post-COVID world,” she noted.

Today’s session will be moderated by Novia McDonald-Whyte and include panellists such as Adrien and Daneielle Lemaire of Doctor Bird Services; the Rousseau sisters, co-owners of Summerhouse; Anna-Kay Tomlinson of Miss T’s Kitchen’ and Lisa and Christopher Binns of Stush in the Bush.

Other topics discussed throughout the series include gastronomy tourism as part of the ‘new normal’ of living with COVD-19, innovation in gastronomy, and seasoning the talent – how to attract and retain the right talent.

Gastronomy is among the five networks that were officially launched in December 2016 as part of a Tourism Linkages Network initiative to help better position the sector to generate higher growth rates in both visitor arrivals and earnings.

The Tourism Linkages Network is a department of the TEF.