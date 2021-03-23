US$68,000 worth of cocaine seized at airport, St James woman charged

The police are reporting that three pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of US$68,000, has been seized at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James.

Data entry clerk of Sign Irwin, Montego Bay, St James, 42-year-old Stacey-Ann Smith, has been arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, and attempting to export cocaine.

She is scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court on March 29.

The charges stemmed from an operation conducted by cops from the Area 1 Narcotics Division at the airport on Saturday, March 20.

The police report that about 11:00 a.m., Smith arrived at the airport and attempted to board a Jet Blue flight destined for Fort Lauderdale in the United States.

During security checks, approximately three pounds of cocaine were found in her possession, according to the police.

The police say Smith was subsequently arrested and later charged with breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

