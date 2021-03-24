G-City gangster gets 15 years in prison for fatal home invasion

High-profile St James gangster Omar Troy Johnson, who pleaded guilty to murder, was today slapped with a 15-year prison sentence.

Sentencing was handed down in the St James Circuit.

Johnson will have to serve 14 years before he becomes eligible for parole.

The 24-year-old, who is from Buck Toe Lane in Salt Spring, and who is a reputed top-tier member of the much-feared G-City gang, was convicted on March 10 for the shooting death of Syble Malcolm.

Malcolm was brutally murdered before her grandchildren at their Cornwall Courts home, also in St James, on February 15, 2020.

“This is a good day for the law-abiding citizens of St James and the police,” said police commander for St James, Superintendent Vernon Ellis.

“We just got the news out of Kingston that Tommy Lee Sparta (dancehall artists Leroy Russell) was just sent to prison for illegal possession of a firearm and now we have this G-City gangster going off for a very long time.”

“We want the other violence-producer in St James to realise that we are coming at them with all the tools in our toolbox and when they are caught, and we know they will be caught, that they stand to spend many years behind bars,” said Ellis.

Invasion

It was reported that about 2:45 a.m. on the day in question Johnson went to Malcolm’s house, armed with a handgun, and gained entry to the premises by breaking through a rear section of the property.

He first tried to enter the section of the house where the family occupied but it was securely locked up.

After his demand for the family to open the door was refused, Johnson used a piece of steel to break the glass on a door and began climbing through.

It was then that Malcolm confronted him and a struggle ensued.

During the tussle, the gun went off and a bullet hit Johnson in his arm.

He subsequently overpowered Malcolm and shot her in her head at close range and then fled the scene.

Malcolm was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Later that day, Johnson showed up at the hospital and was not able to properly explain the circumstances under which he was shot.

The police were alerted and cops subsequently took him to his house, where his bloody clothes from the crime scene were found.

Forensic evidence

“DNA was taken from his bloody clothes and a forensic swab for gunpowder residue was carried out by the Scene of Crime Unit,” said Ellis.

“Blood samples and latent prints that were taken from the location of the murder matched that which was found on the scene.”

After the forensic results were brought to Johnson’s attention, he decided to cooperate with investigators and admitted to committing the gruesome murder.

“The scientific evidence and the shrewdness of the detectives left him no other choice but to become a proactive cooperator,” said Ellis.

“I hope the other gangsters will realise that while they may be able to intimidate witnesses, they cannot intimidate DNA.”

